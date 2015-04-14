Simply the Best?

The law is a profession that is based on individual talent. Achievement and attainment are a key part of preparation for entry into the Bar

Read More »
barrister September 25, 2020 12:32 pm

A Paperless Pandemic?

The Covid-19 pandemic has left barristers, like so many others, stumbling through a new world of remote working. Ross Birkbeck is a barrister at Old

Read More »
barrister September 25, 2020 12:20 pm