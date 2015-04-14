Some practical points for litigating under TOLATA
It is nearly 25 years since the Trusts of Land and Appointment of Trustees Act 1996, or “TOLATA” as it has become popularly known, was
Richard Littler QC and Anya Horwood successfully oppose Appeal in R v Gabbana
Richard Littler QC and Anya Horwood have successfully opposed an appeal against conviction in the widely reported case of R v Gabbana. The appellant was
The Dominic Ongwen case at the ICC and the double status of child soldiers as victims-perpetrators
Abbreviations ________________________________________ CS(s) Child Soldier(s) ICC International Criminal Court IL International Law IHL International Humanitarian Law ICL International Criminal Law UN United Nations LRA Lord
Bar Council: Prime Minister’s comments are “shocking and troubling”
Responding to comments made about lawyers by the Prime Minister today in his speech to the Conservative Party Conference, Chair of the Bar Council, Amanda Pinto
Bar Council reaction to Home Secretary’s asylum speech
Responding to the Home Secretary’s speech Fixing our broken asylum system which was delivered at the Conservative Party conference at the weekend, Amanda Pinto QC, Chair of
Louis Browne QC delivers Opening Statement on behalf of University of Salford at Manchester Arena Inquiry
The public inquiry into the Manchester Arena terror attack continued yesterday with Louis Browne QC from Exchange Chambers delivering his Opening Statement on behalf of
Government paying junior barristers less than national minimum wage
Bar Council provides blueprint for justice system in Spending Review paper Some barristers are being paid the equivalent of £6.25 per hour by the government,
Achieving accessible justice through effective participation in courts and tribunals
(London, UK, September 30th 2020): The Institute for Crime and Justice Policy Research (ICPR) at Birkbeck, University of London has developed a new framework to support participation
Boom in divorce proceedings forecasted as pandemic continues
It is no surprise that months on end shut indoors with a partner or spouse with limited opportunity to leave compounded by financial worries, may
Simply the Best?
The law is a profession that is based on individual talent. Achievement and attainment are a key part of preparation for entry into the Bar
A Paperless Pandemic?
The Covid-19 pandemic has left barristers, like so many others, stumbling through a new world of remote working. Ross Birkbeck is a barrister at Old
Regulation of experts. Is the proposed cure worse than the disease?
The House of Lords Select Committee on Science & Technology recently published a report1 with a recommendation to provide the Forensic Science Regulator with statutory
Is there an “existential threat” to barristers”
The Bar Council conducted a survey recently of chambers nationally, and got 157 replies. Their report makes worrying reading, because they see an “existential threat”
New report reveals England & Wales spends more on coffee than on law and order
Justice in the reduced aisle as figures show 39p spent per day per head, less than the price of a red pepper in Tesco
BSB conditionally authorises Manchester Metropolitan University to deliver new Bar training provision
The Bar Standards Board (BSB) has today announced that it has conditionally authorised Manchester Metropolitan University (MMU) to deliver the vocational component of Bar training
Getting work as a paralegal
If you are wondering what to do next because you have been made redundant during the corona virus crisis, or perhaps the time off has
COVID-19 In Prisons – A Major Public Health Risk
The coronavirus pandemic presents formidable challenges for prisons worldwide – challenges they will struggle to meet, with potentially grave consequences for the health of
Former UK Supreme Court Justice Lord Carnwath joins Landmark Chambers
Landmark Chambers is delighted to announce that Robert Carnwath (Rt Hon Lord Carnwath of Notting Hill CVO) is to join Chambers as an Associate
The Access to Justice Foundation launches ‘Go the Extra Mile for Justice’ fundraising campaign to replace 2020 legal walks
The Access to Justice Foundation (ATJF) has today, Monday 6th July, announced the launch of its new fundraising campaign, ‘Go the Extra Mile for Justice’, an initiative